Technical-scientific group of CNSU rejects proposal to quarantine Bucharest, Raed Arafat announces

The technical-scientific group of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided to reject the proposal of the National Institute for Public Health (INSP) regarding the quarantining of Bucharest City and Ilfov County, announced, on Friday, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat.

"Today, there was the meeting of the technical-scientific group, within which we consulted on the proposal of the INSP to quarantine Bucharest - Ilfov County. The decision voted, by majority, was to not quarantine Bucharest - Ilfov. This will be the proposal going to the CNSU and which, today, will be presented to ministers and members of the CNSU, because there's not only ministers there and the Prime Minister. One - to not institute the measure. Two - to fortify all measures for control and implementation of inspection measures that exist currently. Three - the proposal to give the technical-scientific group of the CNSU and the INSP the ability to come with measures additional to those in force," said Arafat, in a press conference.