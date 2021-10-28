Ten indicted over Piatra Neamt County Hospital 2020 deadly fire

The General Prosecutor's Office has charged ten people, six of whom have successively served as interim hospital manager, with manslaughter, unintentional bodily harm, culpable damage and failure to take the legal health and safety measures at the workplace in the case of the deadly fire occurred on November 14, 2020 at the Piatra Neamt Emergency County Hospital that killed ten intubated Covid patients.

Two nurses who were caring for Covid patients have also been indicted for allegedly leaving unsupervised an open fire source - specifically a candle lit at the bedside of a dying patient. The ICU chief physician is charged with failure to take the necessary measures for ensuring the proper ventilation of the ward, and with falsifying, together with another doctor, a report on the treatment applied to Covid patients.

The hospital itself, as a legal entity, also faces charges for failure to set procedures in place for ensuring a proper ventilation in ICU wards, workplace safety and the health of medical staff and patients, as well as supportive medical assistance in the event of the interruption of the supply with medical gases.