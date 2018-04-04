Tennis: Ana Bogdan, through to Monterrey quarterfinals

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Monterrey (Mexico), with total prizes worth 226,750 USD, on Thursday, after she defeated Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-2, 6-3.

Sixth seeded Bogdan, 25 years, WTA's 90th, concluded the game with the 21-year-old and WTA's 115th Spanish player in only 5 minutes, after the match had been interrupted on Wednesday, at the score of 6-2, 4-3, 30-30, on her serve.Sorribes Tormo had won her only direct match with Bogdan in 2016, at the ITF tournament of Campinas, Brazil, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.Ana Bogdan secured a 5,900-USD cheque and 60 WTA points, and in the quarterfinals she will face off US Danielle Collins (24 years, WTA's 53rd), who benefited from the withdrawal of third seeded Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

AGERPRES .