Tennis: Laura Paar, through to W25 Petange quarterfinals

Romanian tennis player Laura Ioana Paar qualified for the quarterfinals of the W25 Petange tournament (Luxembourg), with total prize money worth 25,000 USD, after she defeated French player of Romanian descent Victoria Muntean.

Paar (31, WTA's 227th) won in one hour and 13 minutes to Victoria Muntean (22, WTA's 571st). Laura Paar (ex-Andrei) defeated Muntean this year, in the qualifiers of an ITF tournament of Sunderland (the UK - 25,000 USD), 6-0, 1-6, 10-5.In the first round, Paar had won in three sets, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5, to French player Alice Rame (WTA's 414th).Paar's next opponent will be Swede Marina Yudanov (30, WTA's 536th). The only confrontation between the two was this year, at Stuttgart-Stammheim (ITF, 15,000 USD), which resulted in the Romanian player's victory, in two sets, 6-0, 6-4.