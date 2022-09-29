Tennis: Oradea Arena to host, in November, Romania - Hungary matches in Billie Jean King Cup

Oradea Arena, the new multipurpose hall in the city, will host, between November 11-12, the matches between women's tennis teams of Romania and Hungary, within the play-off of the Billie Jean King Cup competition (former Fed Cup), organized by the Romanian Tennis Federation together with Oradea City Hall.

According to a press release from the Oradea City Hall, the event will take place on a surface that will be mounted over the existing wooden floor, at the request of the Romanian players. Five matches will be played, four singles and one doubles.

"If until now the Federation has organized Davis Cup and Federation Cup competitions in Galati, Bucharest, Sibiu, Constanta and Cluj-Napoca, we see that Oradea has a state-of-the-art hall that can compete with any other hall in Europe. I could say that it is even more modern than the one in Cluj. We are talking about a modern hall that can host a world competition at any time. I am convinced that the event will be organized to the highest standards," declared the president of the Romanian Federation of Tennis (FRT), George Cosac.

According to him, the composition of the team will be announced three weeks before, and the tickets will be put on sale in the following period. The organizers are counting on the presence in the hall of the former tennis player Ilie Nastase, but also of Simona Halep, who ended her competition season.

Romania and Hungary have so far met nine times in the Fed Cup, and team Romania achieved eight successes, the last one with 2-1 in Budapest, in 2014, in Group I of the Europe-Africa zone, thanks to the victories achieved by Sorana Cirstea and the pair of Irina Begu/Monica Niculescu, Timea Babos (victorious against Simona Halep) bringing the hosts a point, told Agerpres.

The only victory of Hungary was recorded in 1993, in England, with 2-1.