 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

ava7.com
sorana cirstea

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Monday for the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, United Arab Emirates, with total prize money worth 1,835,490 dollars, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, 6-4, 6-4, according to AGERPRES.

Cirstea, (30 years of age, WTA's 67th) won in one hour and 24 minutes to an opponent coming from qualifiers (31 years, WTA's 142nd).

Sorana Cirstea secured a 13,300-dollar cheque and 60 WTA points. Her next opponent will be Estonian Anett Kontaveit, 15th seeded, who defeated Timea Babos (Hungary), 6-2, 6-1. Kontaveit, (25 years, WTA's 24th) won both direct confrontations so far, 6-4, 6-4, in 2016, in the first round in Poitiers, and 6-1, 6-3, last year, in the first round in Dubai.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.