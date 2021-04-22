 
     
Tennis: Tecau and Krawietz qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Barcelona (ATP)

horia tecau

Romanian-German pair Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Barcelona (ATP), equipped with total prizes worth 1,565,480 euros, after defeating Australians John Peers/Luke Saville, 6-4, 6-3.

Tecau and Krawietz sealed their victory after 69 minutes of playing.

Tecau and Krawietz won 26,100 euros and 180 doubles ATP points for reaching this far in the competition.

In the semifinals, they are to meet the winning pair between Ivan Dodig (Croatia)/Jamie Murray (UK) - Rajeev Ram (US)/Joe Salisbury (UK/No. 3).

