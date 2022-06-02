Tens of migrants from various countries found hidden in trucks at western border

As many as 58 migrants from different countries were found, in the last 24 hours, trying to get out of Romania illegally, hidden in four trucks transporting goods to Schengen Area countries, Agerpres reports.

The western Arad Border Police informed on Thursday that 36 migrants were found at the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Nadlac II, in two trucks driven by Romanian citizens. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the officers transported vacuum cleaners and refrigerators for commercial companies in Germany and Italy."Following the thorough control of the means of transport, 36 citizens from Nepal, Egypt, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, aged between 18 and 43 years, were discovered hidden in the cargo compartments," the source said.Also, in PTF Nadlac I, during the control of a truck driven by a Turk, carrying watermelon to Luxembourg, 12 people from Syria, Iraq and Turkey were found.In another truck, checked in PTF Varsand, driven by a Bulgarian transporting textiles to Germany, the Arad border guards discovered 10 migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.In all cases, the border guards unfold investigations.