Teodorovici says honoured to be PM while Dancila becomes president

Executive Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Eugen Teodorovici told a news conference on Thursday in Pitesti that he would be honoured to be the prime minister if PSD national leader Viorica Dancila wins this autumn's presidential election.

"Yes. I would be honoured. First of all, let Mrs Prime Minister win and she will then decide what should be good for this country," Teodorovici replied to the question of a journalist if he wants to be the prime minister if Dancila wins the presidential election.

Teodorovici was also asked when he last discussed with Victor Ponta, as he is considered the contact person between PSD and Ponta's Pro Romania.

"Watching the channels that broadcast the news: one was fake news, the other came surely from someone inside the party [PSD]. Those who know me very well know that as long as I say I go with a team, there is nothing that will sway me. I am with the Prime Minister, who will become the President of Romania, and with the other colleagues, with Mihai Fifor, with Razvan Cuc and the others in the PSD team. So anyone who tries to sow confusion will not succeed (...)," said Teodorovici.

He added: "There are not that many enemies on the battlefield that I could defeat."

PSD national leader Viorica Dancila, Executive Chairman Eugen Teodorovici and Secretary General Mihai Fifor attended a meeting of the PSD Arges Executive County Committee on Thursday. At the end of the meeting they held a joint news conference.