The fire at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, extinguished

The fire that broke out on Thursday morning at the Ploiesti Infectious Diseases Hospital, a COVID support unit, was extinguished, and the authorities started transferring patients to the Ploiesti Emergency County Hospital, the General Emergencies Inspectorate (IGSU) announces, agerpres reports.

According to the quoted source, the fire occurred in a ward on the ground floor of the building, on an area of some 20 square meters.

The Prahova Inspectorate for Emergency Situations states that two patients aged 74 and 75, respectively, died, and another 18 people were evacuated, being transferred to Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital.

Six fire trucks and 20 ambulances and 57 firefighters were sent to the scene, ISU Prahova states.

Ploiesti Infectious Diseases Hospital is a ward of Ploiesti Emergency County Hospital and operates in another building.

