The Story of My Life, 4-volume anniversary edition of Queen Marie of Romania's diary, at Librex Publishing House

Librex Publishing House announces the publication of the anniversary edition of the diary of Queen Marie of Romania - The Story of My Life.

"Librex Publishing House offers to the Romanian public, in the Year of the Centenary of the Coronation, the anniversary edition of Queen Marie's diary, The Story of My Life. The book appears in four volumes, which respect exactly the original version, namely: Childhood; Youth and wedding; The beginning of the marriage and 1906-1914. Queen Marie's diary first saw the light of print in 1934 and was launched simultaneously in London and New York," Librex said in a statement to AGERPRES.

The book encompasses her life from birth to the moment she becomes queen.

"Distributed in four parts, totaling 30 chapters, the diary reveals the happiest moments of the Queen's childhood, the episode of the period in Malta where her father was transferred, the impressions about Carmen Sylva, the marriage, the wedding and the image of the capital city and of a foreign society she discovers. Marie does not shy away from painting, with the tact of an exemplary English diplomacy, the relationship she had with King Carol I. Naturally, as was normal, the Queen speaks about her husband, King Ferdinand, trying to describe her personality through examples, as well as about her children, emphasizing the future king, Carol II," the quoted source said.

In the first volume, Queen Marie recounts the period of her childhood, the second comprising the period that begins with the move to Coburg and until the end of her wedding with Ferdinand.

The diary continues with the third volume, in which Marie begins a new life in Bucharest, together with Prince Ferdinand. During the course of the book, she portrays Bucharest society, her friends, the birth of her children, but also touches sensitive topics, such as the moments when she was close to losing King Ferdinand due to typhoid fever.

In the last volume, the Queen dedicates a chapter to her children, also in this last part the readers finding out about the political tensions that are deepening more and more, Romania's entry into war, but also other family matters.

The Story of My Life is prefaced by the historian Cristian Mosneanu, who analyzes the facts presented in the book, but also the way in which Marie chose to present them.

The book The Story of My Life is available on https://www.librex.ro/ website, in online stores and in bookstores throughout the country.

One of the most fascinating crowned heads of Europe, Queen Marie of Romania was born in 1875, in Eastwell Park, Great Britain. Granddaughter of Queen Victoria and Tsar Alexander II of Russia, Maria Alexandra Victoria of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha or "Missy", Marie was princess of Great Britain and Ireland, princess of the crown and Queen of Romania.

She left in 1893, at the age of 17, the shining courts of Western Europe to marry the crown prince of Romania, Ferdinand I, thus becoming Princess and then, Queen of Romania.