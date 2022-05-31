Thirteen Romanian players, on main draw of ITF tournament in Brasov

As many as 13 Romanian athletes are on the main draw of the ITF women's tennis tournament in central Brasov, equipped with prizes worth 60,000 USD, hosted by Tenis Club Olimpia.

Alexandra Ignatik (former Cadantu) is the tournament's second favorite and will play during the first round against Swiss Sebastianna Scilipoti, Agerpres reports.Two matches will be held between Romanian players, Miriam Bianca Bulgaru (came from qualifiers) facing off against Andreea Amalia Rosca, and Oana Georgeta Simion playing against Cristina Dinu.The other representatives of our country are Ioana Loredana Rosca, Georgiana Andreea Craciun, Vanessa Popa Teiusanu, Ilina Dalina Amariei, Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie, Maria Sara Popa (wildcard), Nicoleta-Catalina Dascalu, Lavinia Tanasie (the last two came from qualifiers).Panna Udvardy (Hungary) is the competition's main favorite.