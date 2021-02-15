This January's motor vehicle registrations drop 46.6pc, 52.2pc setback for car registrations

Romania's motor vehicle registrations were 46.6 percent less this January compared to the same month of 2020, with car registrations suffering a 52.2 percent setback, shows statistical data of the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA) released on Monday.

The top brands (cars + commercial vehicles) on the domestic market in January 2021 are Dacia - with 1,160 units, followed by Ford (987 units), Toyota (764), Hyundai (661), Volkswagen (542), Skoda (468) and Mercedes (465).

Of the total of 7,660 motor vehicles registered this January, cars account for about 77 percent (5,913 units), down 52.2 percent YoY.

The top 10 ranking of the first month this year is somewhat different from the one so far, having Dacia in the lead with 914 units (down 74.4 percent from 2020, market share 15.5 percent), followed by Ford with 734 units (+31.3 percent and a 12.4 percent market share), Toyota - 705 units (+8.1 percent and a market share of 11.9 percent), Hyundai with 661 units (-25.2 percent, market share 11.2 percent), Skoda with 468 units (-54.5 percent and a market share of 7.9 percent), and Volkswagen with 452 units (-65.8 percent, market share 7.6 percent).

By models, Dacia Logan is on top with 365 units registered in the first month of the year, but 75.8 percent down from January 2020, followed by Ford Puma with 237 units (13-fold increase compared to January 2020), Ford Focus with 225 units (down 16 percent YoY), Hyundai I20 with 202 units (down 28.4 percent) and Dacia Sandero with 189 units (down 79.7 percent).

By the type of fuel, the share of gas-powered cars decreased to 59.2 percent, 8.6 percent less YoY, whereas diesel cars saw their market share dip just 1.2 percentage points compared to December 2020, and only 0.3 percentage points compared to January last year.

January's green car registrations increased 26 percent from the same month last year. The market share of green cars expanded to 14.3 percent, as to only 5.4 percent in January 2020.

By sub-categories, 100 percent electric cars saw a considerable advance of 0.6 percent, while plug-in hybrids registered a 66.1 percent leap. Full-hybrid cars are also on an upward trend (+30.1 percent YoY).

The brands with the highest sales volumes for all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles were Volkswagen (59 units), BMW (38), Mercedes Benz (19), Volvo (18) and Renault (17). Electric car purchases increased 17.9 percent YoY, accounting for a significantly higher market share (4.4 percent) than in the similar month of 2020.

Legal entities account for the bulk of car purchases nationwide, with 63 percent of the total this January, while purchases by individuals represent the other 37 percent.