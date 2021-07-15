Three deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,245

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday that three deaths - two men and one woman - have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours.

The people who died were admitted to hospitals in Satu Mare, Timis and Teleorman.

Of the three deaths, one was registered in the 50-59 age category, one in the 60-69 age category and one in the 70-79 age category, the GCS reports.One of the patients had comorbidities, and two did not show comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 34,245 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.