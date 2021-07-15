 
     
Three deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,245

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday that three deaths - two men and one woman - have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours.

The people who died were admitted to hospitals in Satu Mare, Timis and Teleorman.

Of the three deaths, one was registered in the 50-59 age category, one in the 60-69 age category and one in the 70-79 age category, the GCS reports.

One of the patients had comorbidities, and two did not show comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 34,245 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

