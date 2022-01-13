Three earthquakes, 3-3.5 in magnitudes, occur on Thursday in Vrancea and Buzau

Three earthquakes, with magnitudes between 3 and 3.5 on the moment magnitude scale, occurred on Thursday in Vrancea and Buzau counties, in a four-hour interval, according to information published by the National Research-Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP), Agerpres reports.

According to the quoted source, the first quake occurred in Vrancea County, local time 1:27, at a depth of 80 km. The magnitude of the quake was 3.The second quake, with a moment magnitude of 3.5, occurred in Buzau County, local time 2:31, at a depth of 139 km.The third quake, with magnitude 3, took place at local time 5:27, in Vrancea County, at a depth of 90 km.Since the beginning of this year, 16 other quakes occurred, with magnitudes between 2 and 4 on the moment magnitude scale.In December 2021, there were 26 quakes taking place, with magnitudes between 2.1 and 4.1.The most important quake in the previous year was recorded on May 26 and had a magnitude of 4.7. That earthquake was felt in Bucharest as well.