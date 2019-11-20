 
     
Three-month interbank offered rate picks up to 2.99 ppa on Wednesday

Pixabay
bani

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR picked up to 2.99 ppa on Wednesday, from 2.98 ppa the day before, said the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Early this year the three-month ROBOR was 2.99 ppa, and a year ago it stood at 3.24 ppa.

The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans rose to 3.09 ppa, and the 12-month ROBOR advanced 0.01 percentage points to 3.19 ppa.

The Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC) regulated by OUG No. 19/2019 is 2.66 ppa for Q2; the index is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in the first quarter of the year.

OUG No. 19/2019 came into force in May this year, modifying the way the interest rate for floating rate loans in lei is calculated and setting as benchmark the IRCC, calculated quarterly exclusively on the basis of interbank transactions. AGERPRES

