The 3-month ROBOR inter-bank offered interest rate has dipped on Wednesday to 2.03 percent, from 2.05 percent on Tuesday, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) data say.

Thus, the 3-month ROBOR index revolved to its 8 February 2018 value.As for the 6-month index, it has also dropped on Wednesday to 2.36 percent, the one-month ago similar level, on 13 February 2018.According to BNR data, at the beginning of 2018, the ROBOR parked at 2.05 percent.

AGERPRES .