Three Nobel laureates, invited to the West University of Timisoara

Three Nobel laureates, Orhan Pamuk, Jean-Marie Lehn and Jean-Pierre Sauvage, are invited by the West University of Timisoara (UVT) in the series of events "At UVT, culture is capital!", scheduled in the spring of this year.

"As a high-performing academic space, the West University of Timisoara assumes a major role in the Timisoara community, for the year of the European Capital of Culture, in 2023. The invitation of the three Nobel laureates to the UVT this year is part of a wider agenda, which the UVT offers to local, national and European culture lovers. The 2023 UVT agenda includes dozens of events, debates, conferences, workshops and valuable productions," UVT rector Marilen Pirtea said in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The West University of Timisoara proposes a component of great impact within the Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture cultural programme, through the agenda of events dedicated to the entire community, grouped under the generic "At UVT, culture is capital!". In the series of these events, in the first part of this year, the academic community of UVT will host three exceptional meetings, with major personalities of art and world science, Nobel laureates in the field of literature and chemistry, told Agerpres.

At the beginning of April, the writer Orhan Pamuk, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature (2006), will be invited to a special meeting with the public in Timisoara, an absolute premiere for the local cultural environment. The laureate is considered as one of the most famous contemporary Turkish writers, his works being translated into over 40 languages and published in over 100 countries.

Also in April, the researcher Jean-Marie Lehn, laureate of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry (1987), honorary member of the Romanian Academy, will be present at the UVT for a meeting of great intellectual brilliance, put under the sign of passion for science. The French academician was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1987, together with two other researchers, for his work in the synthesis of cryptands.

Researcher Jean-Pierre Sauvage, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry (2016), will be the guest of the academic community of the UVT. A leading figure in the field of chemical research, Jean-Pierre Sauvage was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry due to his contributions, together with two other researchers, in the study of a complex of two interconnected molecules in the form of a ring.

These events are part of the Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture cultural programme, financed by the municipality of Timisoara through the Timisoara Project Center.