TIFF head Tudor Giurgiu to meet cinema fans next Tuesday

The head of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), Tudor Giurgiu, will go to the Auditorium of the National Museum of Art of Romania, on August 24, 6.00 pm, to meet with the cinema fans.

"On the 20th anniversary of the first edition of TIFF, we will meet festival manager Tudor Giurgiu, who will tell us the story of one of our prestigious cultural brands, how the festival was created, how they organised the "masked" editions during the pandemic, and how he reconciles his manager side with his film director one. The one who will interview Tudor Giurgiu will be Calin Stegerean, the manager of MNAR," the head of MNAR wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The event will end with the screening of the "Night of the Kings" film directed by Philippe Lacote (https://tiff.ro/film/noaptea-regilor), presented at the 2021 edition of TIFF and at the Venice Film Festival, and the Sundance Film Festival, and also awarded at the Toronto Film Festival, Agerpres informs.