Timisoara County Hospital to open first non-stop vaccination center in Romania

The manager of the Timisoara County Hospital, Dr. Raul Patrascu, announced on Thursday that the unit will open the first vaccination center in Romania that will operate non-stop, and it should become operational on March 23, according to AGERPRES.

The center will have four flows per day and per night, so that the vaccination capacity, in 24 hours, will be 480 people. Immunization will only be done with the Pfizer vaccine.

The first non-stop vaccination center in Romania will be located inside the Timisoara County Hospital and will ensure separate flows for those vaccinated, so that they will not interact with other people in the health unit.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, almost 90,000 people have been immunized in the county, of whom almost 28,000 have had the booster.