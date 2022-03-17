'Timisoara for Ukraine' initiative sends 4th humanitarian aid shipment to Chernivtsi

The fourth shipment of humanitarian aid collected through the 'Timisoara for Ukraine' initiative leaves on Thursday from Timisoara for the city's Ukrainian twin Chernivtsi, mayor Dominic Fritz said, Agerpres reports.

"Refugees from Ukraine are at the center of these actions, and their dignity comes first. This means that we do not treat them as anonymous victims, but we provide them support so that they are able to muster their own forces to manage these tragic events in their lives. (...) Two days after the outbreak of the Russian war in Ukraine - let us not forget who the aggressor is - we invited the civil society, whoever wants to get involved in Timisoara's response to this war. There was a meeting attended by organizations, universities and churches, and we agreed to found this umbrella organization, 'Timisoara for Ukraine'. Many other organizations, universities and companies have since joined us," mayor Fritz told a press conference.He explained that this initiative organizes humanitarian aid transports for the needs of Ukraine, but almost 500,000 RON lei have also been raised and housing is offered to the refugees who stay in the city for one night or for longer.The 'Timisoara for Ukraine' initiative was launched through the joint efforts of the Timisoara Municipality Social Assistance Directorate, the Social Initiatives Group LOGS, the Timisoara Community Foundation, Banat IT and teams of volunteers.Other partners involved in this initiative were also present at the press conference, specifically director of the Timisoara Social Assistance Directorate Emese Esztero, executive director of the Timisoara Community Foundation Dana Chesaru, BanatIT president Costin Bleotu, BanatIT event manager and volunteer coordinator Ana Lukacs, and director of the Law Clinic for Civil Society of the West University of Timisoara's Law Faculty.The reception center for Ukrainian refugees has so far been called by almost 600 citizens from the neighboring country, who were directed to lodging facilities, received financial aid or other vital information on how to integrate their children in city schools, how to get a foothold in the job market, the legal procedures for asylum applications, marriages, baptisms or oncological treatments.Mayor Dominic Fritz also said that Timisoara has 1,708 beds available for war refugees, but only 73 were occupied last night.