TotalSoft reports increasing revenues on Q1 by about 23 pct.

TotalSoft, one of the most important providers of business IT systems in Central and Eastern Europe, reported an increase in revenues of approximately 23 pct in the first quarter of this year, compared to the data of 2022, the company informs in a press release submitted on Wednesday AGERPRES.

Thus, TotalSoft's revenues mostly come from the Romanian market, but the company also experienced a significant increase, of about 35 pct in the revenues generated by its foreign businesses.

According to the source, the company recorded a constant growth for all business divisions, the best results in the first quarter of this year being obtained by Charisma Financial Services, with an increase of approximately 26 pct compared to the same period of 2022.

"This evolution is due to the successful completion of some large projects, such as the one from Deutsche Leasing, part of the global IT modernization program - Phonixx, with an impact on 20 international branches," says the release.

TotalSoft, a Romanian company founded in 1994, is one of the most important providers of business IT systems (ERP, HCM, Healthcare and BI) in Central Europe. The company has a team of 600 specialists and projects in over 40 countries on four continents.

In the fall of 2016, TotalSoft was acquired by Logo Yazilim (Logo).