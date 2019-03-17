Tourism Ministry releases Romania's new promotion video

The Tourism Ministry released Romania's new promotion video as a destination for 365 days of vacation per year, which included representative pictures for all forms of tourism in the country, a release of the Tourism Ministry sent to AGERPRES informs.

"The video focuses on the sensations and experiences felt by the tourists who accept the invitation to visit Romania. Through some symbolic landmarks for our country, the potential tourists have the opportunity to experience unique and authentic experiences provided by Romania as a tourist destination. The shootings for the video were made in all the regions around the country and depicted the emblematic destinations and unique places of Romania," the quoted source mentions.The new video aims to promote Romania as a tourist destination by emphasising on its competitive advantages. The video includes relevant pictures for anything that a tourist might want to discover in a new destination."There are numerous tourist destinations presented in the video! We didn't forget any area that could attract tourists in Romania! We have images starting with UNESCO monuments to unique landmarks in the world, dreamlike landscapes and even scenes perfectly illustrating the Romanian's cheerful way of being! This project has been an objective that I set out to do since the first days as Minister of Tourism. The spot is just the beginning of an integrated promotion campaign that will put Romania at the forefront of everyone's attention," Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif stated.The spot was created in order to be used in the promotion campaigns of the Tourism Ministry, as well as TV campaigns and online marketing. At the same time, the video will be promoted with the occasion of some internal and external events.The Tourism Ministry produced, at the end of 2018, a promotion video for cultural tourism and city-break, which will also be used within the future promotion campaigns.