Tourism Ministry to promote Romania at three international tourism fairs, in January

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) will attend in January three exhibitions abroad to promote Romania's tourism offer, namely the Caravaning Motor Touristik (CMT), the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) and Les Thermalies, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the quoted source, special attention will be paid to Timisoara, the city that holds the title of European Capital of Culture in 2023.

"We are starting the year with fresh strength: this month we launched the scheme for incoming and, also, in order to attract foreign tourists to Romania, we shall participate in three international relevant fairs! The efforts will be significant, taking into account the fact that the dates of the events overlap. However, I have confidence that we will make a good impression this time as well, especially since our country's offer also includes the new European Capital of Culture - Timisoara. As a result, we will take advantage of our presence at the exhibitions events abroad to invite foreigners to be with us and, thus, to include in their holiday plans this 'different' destination - open, brave and diverse!," Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Constantin-Daniel Cadariu stated.

The first tourism fair this year to be attended by the Tourism Ministry is the Caravaning Motor Touristik (CMT), organized in Stuttgart, Germany, from January 14-22. The event is dedicated, in particular, to tourists who choose to spend their holidays traveling with a caravan, told Agerpres.

Thus, the emphasis is mainly placed on the destinations that can offer experiences in nature, but also of the city-break type. Romania's stand has 20 square meters, being located in a high-traffic area of the location.

"Estimates show that approximately 300,000 visitors come annually to the exhibition. This year's edition brings together over 2,000 exhibitors," the MAT representatives argue.

According to the quoted source, the FITUR, organized in Madrid, Spain, between January 18-22, is the most important worldwide exhibition for professionals in the tourism area and the most prestigious relevant fair for Ibero-American markets.

Within the national stand of Romania, which has an area of 54 square meters, city break destinations, as well as cultural tourism, will be promoted. The event is also dedicated to consumers, who, in general, come in numbers of over 250,000. About 10,000 exhibitors will participate in this year's edition.

Les Thermalies is the last international tourism fair to be attended by the MAT in January. The tourism fair, organized between January 19-22, in Paris, is the most important of France for the spa segment. Romania will be present with a stand, which has an area of 30 square meters, and will promote local destinations that have natural treatment factors and wellness bases.

According to the Ministry, over 32,000 visitors and 300 exhibitors are estimated.

The associations, organizations, federations and patronages participating in the Les Thermalies - Paris, within the national pavilion, are the following: the National Association of Romanian Travel Agencies, the Incoming Romania Association, the Association for the Promotion of Timisoara.

The participation concept chosen by the MAT and the representatives of the National Tourist Brand Council (CBTN) is "Feel Alive."