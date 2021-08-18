Tower International Arts Festival to make its debut at Sighisoara Blacksmiths' Tower

The first edition of the Tower International Arts Festival - TIAF will take place at the Blacksmiths' Tower of Sighisoara's Medieval Citadel, a 1631 building featuring warfare elements of the time such as overhanging vaults, murder holes and firing slits.

This is the first large-scale event organized at the Blacksmiths' Tower, after the building was leased out by the municipality a year ago, TIAF organizer Claudiu Adam told AGERPRES.

"After taking the Blacksmiths' Tower in lease, we tried to restore its life and organized several smaller events. Tower International Arts Festival is the first major event; it takes place between August 20 - 21 and invites participants to the Museum Square of the Sighisoara Medieval Citadel for a series of special concerts. Jazz, blues, theater, good mood and beautiful people will meet for two days in a unique location. Friday will end with a special moment - 'The Retro Barn' at The Dallas Barn in Sighisoara's Venchi neighborhood, where the organizers are preparing an event with retro music, a light show and a themed setting on the lake shore," said Claudiu Adam, Agerpres informs.

The TIAF bill includes an acoustic concert by Bourbon Jazz Unit Group, The RETRO Barn concert - Venchi venue, an acoustic concert by vocalist and guitarist Andrei Petru, an acoustic concert by Ana Maria Galea Acoustic (vocals) and Daniel Csikos (piano) and a special live moment with DJ Stefan Biniak.

Also, the T.a.C.T Theater will perform in the the Museum Square Chekhov's comedy 'The Proposal' with Gianina Iconaru, Stefan Abrudan and Eugen Padureanu.