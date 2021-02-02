 
     
Trade Register: 10,913 companies suspend activity in 2020

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of companies that suspended their activity has gone down in 2020, by 22.27% from the previous year, reaching 10,913, according to the data published by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), as reported by AGERPRES.

As regards the business areas, the largest number of suspended companies were in the retail and wholesale commerce, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, namely 3,014 (-29.58%), in other service activities - 1,140 suspended companies (-12.38%) and in professional, scientific and technical activities - 902 companies were suspended (-20.18%).

For the month of December 2020 there were 1,062 suspended companies, most in Bucharest - 116 and in the counties of Cluj - 66, Timis - 56 and Bihor - 47.

 

