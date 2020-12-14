 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Trade Register: Over 41,000 companies were deregistered in the first ten months of 2020

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of companies deregistered nationwide decreased by almost 54% in the first ten months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, to 41,119 deregistrations, shows the statistical data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), according to AGERPRES.

Most deregistrations were registered in Bucharest - 6,652 (almost 38% fewer than in January-October 2020) and in the counties of Cluj - 1,907 (-44.06%), Constanta - 1,818 (-31.63%) and Timis - 1,792 (-37.97%).

Conversely, the counties with the fewest deregistered businesses were in Ialomita - 282 (down 57.85% compared to the same period in 2019), Covasna - 289 (-59.35%) and Calarasi - 336 (-63%) ).

In the first ten months of 2020, there were no increases in the number of deregistrations in any county, while the most significant decreases were recorded in the counties of Olt (-74.35%), Gorj (-71.46%) and Maramures (-70.96%).

By fields of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 11,141 (-57.92% compared to January-October 2020), construction - 3,836 (-53.78%) and professional, scientific and technical activities - 3,506 (minus 49.51%).

In October 2020, 4,782 deregistrations were recorded, most of them in Bucharest (878) and the counties of Timis (227), Constanta (221), Cluj (211) and Bihor (206).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.