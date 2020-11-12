Transgaz has investment projects worth 1.1 billion euros this year

Transgaz has 1.1 billion euros worth of investment projects this year, aimed at achieving goals not only of national interest, but also goals that benefit the European Union, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday after visiting the Transgaz National Society.

He welcomed the completion of a "soul project", the Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline, which "will allow the citizens of the Republic of Moldova to benefit from the Romanian gas".

The prime minister added that Transgaz has "extremely important development projects for investment in exploitation".

"Here I am referring to the network expansion project through the Podisor - Tuzla gas pipeline, with a length of 308 kilometers, which connects the gas field which has an exploration license and the operation for the Exxon OMV consortium, an extremely important field, so it makes the connection between the Black Sea gas field and the BRUA pipeline, the BRUA gas pipeline. An extremely important project, which represents a commitment on our behalf that we uphold this investment gas of kicking off the natural gas exploitation in the Black sea, by ensuring the connection of the gas fields within a deadline coordinated with the deadline of the commencement of the gas exploitation, with, practically, the European natural gas transmission network," Orban also declared.