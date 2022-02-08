TransMin Grindeanu: We want to recover the deficit in terms of road, rail infrastructure in next ten years

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu, on Tuesday discussed with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Peer Gebauer, about bilateral collaboration, in the context of the shared interest for developing road, rail and airport infrastructure in Romania.

"I spoke with His Excellency Peer Gebauer, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, about bilateral cooperation in the context of the shared interest of the two countries in developing the road, rail and airport infrastructure in Romania. German companies have long been present on the relevant Romanian market and this is an important aspect when we are talking about developing the Romanian infrastructure with European funds (National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Transport Operational Programme, Connecting Europe Facility 2.0) and the national budget," said Grindeanu, in a post on his Facebook page.

The head of Transport reiterates that, through the Investment Plan, Romania intends to develop the transport infrastructure by 2030.

"We want to recover the deficit we have in terms of road and rail infrastructure in the next 10 years. Through the PNRR we will also focus on two levels of reform: sustainable transport, decarbonisation and road safety, quality management in the field and administrative improvement," Grindeanu explained.