Transport Minister Drula: The safest way to return to normal life is to get vaccinated

USR.ro
Catalin Drula

The Minister of Transport, Catalin Drula, on Wednesday said, after being vaccinated against COVID-19, that immunization is the safest way to restore normal life, according to AGERPRES.

"We have been fighting this SARS-CoV-2 virus for almost a year now, a virus that has affected our health system, put pressure on our hospitals, affected our economy. It also hit very hard the field that I manage, because without travel, without transportation, companies that have lost revenues are affected, and it affected us personally, our relatives, friends. And the safest way to overcome this period ... and become stronger, to rebuild our economy, to return to the normal life that we had before is vaccination," the Minister said.

Drula urged Romanians to get vaccinated.

"I urge all Romanians to get vaccinated, to come out of this challenge together as a stronger society. (...) It is a very simple process, but one that will help us return to normalcy," the Minister said.

The Minister of Transport was vaccinated, together with the members of the Cabinet, at the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military University Emergency Hospital.

