Transport's Sova: Making efforts so that Henri Coanda Airport facilities be better

Transport Minister Lucian Sova gave assurances on Friday, at the launch event of the new routes Air Canada Rouge from Toronto and Montreal to Bucharest, that Romanian authorities will make all efforts to improve the conditions of airport facilities provided by Henri Coanda International Airport and for its sustainable development.

"I would like to salute all passengers that walked on Romanian soil today, in a direct flight, to express my hope that they will do so on other occasion in the following years as well, and to ensure everyone, in the name of the Ministry of Transport, that we will make every effort in the future so that the airport facilities that Henri Coanda International Airport offers to grow, to be sustainable, to be better and better. We are recording progress today as well, namely the repairs that the runway needed, all of these things we are doing as quickly as we can, so as to not disturb traffic. With this occasion I would like to show the faith I have in Mr. General Director Baciu [CEO of National Company Bucharest Airports, Dan Baciu, ed.n.] concerning his managerial plan," Lucian Sova said.The Minister specified that he is supporting the Air Canada project and hopes a business community will thrive in Romania."I am here to show the support that on behalf of the Romanian Government we are giving to the new projects and this new project, launched by Air Canada, benefiting first and foremost the Romanian citizens but also a business community that we are expecting to thrive here in Romania. It is a project we hope to talk about in the future as a successful one. I would like to thank the Canadian Embassy for all the efforts that it has made for accomplishing this project. I wish all the best to the company, as well as to our states - Romania and Canada - in developing both commercial relations, and also political ones, that I know are excellent. We hope to see each other at a TAROM inauguration flight in partnership with your company," Sova pointed out.