TransportMin Drula: We want greatest part of Bucharest Ring Motorway sections opened to traffic by end-2022

Expectations are for the greatest part of the two sections of the Bucharest Ring Motorway to be opened to traffic by the end of 2022 and the rest to be delivered by 2023, Minister of Transport Catalin Drula said on Monday.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure visited sections 1 and 2 of the A0 Bucharest ringway and, together with the representatives of Romania's National Road Infrastructure Management Company (CNAIR), he handed over the order to start works on the first lot.

The event was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, Fusun Aramaz, and the Turkish entrepreneur who was designated winner of the tender.

"We know very well how important the two motorway rings are for us Romanians. We wish our colleagues from the Republic of Turkey much success. We want the works to be of the best quality, for the project to be delivered on time and a general mobilization to take place on site, so that by the end of 2022 we are able to open to traffic most of the two sections, and the rest be delivered in 2023, according to the contract. I trust this partnership and I offer you our support,", said Catalin Drula, according to a statement of the Ministry of Transport.

The minister also inspected the works already underway on section 2 of the A0, where the same Turkish builder has been mobilized on the ground since last year. Catalin Drula said that he expects a consistent advance in 2021, given that the expropriations were completed in December 2020.

Section 1 of the Bucharest Ring Motorway has a length of 16.93 kilometers. The contractor who will execute the works is Alsim Alarko Sanayi Tesisleri veTicaret A.S..

The value of the contract is 830.679 million lei, VAT excluded, and its duration is 30 months for the works execution and 60 months for their warranty period. The works' completion deadline is set in the first half of 2023.