TUIASI, Romania's only technical university to take part in EHEF Japan Fair

The management of the 'Gheorghe Asachi' Technical University of Iasi (TUIASI) was present at the European Higher Education Fair - EHEF organized May 19 - 20 in Tokyo and Osaka, to promote the institution's study programs.

TUIASI rector Dan Cascaval told the press that at the EHEF Japan Fair he had several meetings with Japanese universities on cooperation on Erasmus+ projects."There were 130 European universities attending the EHEF Japan, and only five from Romania; the 'Gheorghe Asachi' Technical University of Iasi was the only Romanian technical higher education institution and the only university of Iasi represented at this international event. The meetings had two main components, focusing on Erasmus+ partnerships with Japanese universities and on the presentation of the educational offer for the three academic cycles," explained Dan Casaval.He went on to say that TUIASI has three partnerships underway with Japanese universities.Romania's Ambassador to Japan Tatiana Iosiper, an 1990 alumnus of the Polytechnic University of Iasi, was one of the visitors to the Romanian stand, expressing on this occasion her support for TUIASI."The presentation of the educational offer of the European universities was yet another opportunity to confirm the honorable position the Romanian education holds in the varied European landscape and, as we have seen, to prove its attractiveness for candidates from countries as remote as Japan. A host of potential candidates visited our stand, expressing interest in pursuing education programs in electronics, civil engineering, computers, architecture, energy, mechanics, etc. The discussions revealed that they seek courses in English and the possibility of receiving scholarships," Dan Casaval said.