Police in Hungary and Romania have stopped a truck driver who tried to smuggle 68 migrants into Hungary at the Csanadpalota-Nadlac border crossing, Hungarian Csadrad-Csadrad County Police said on Thursday, quoted by MTI, according to AGERPRES.

The truck, which was registered in Turkey, approached the border on Wednesday evening, coming from Romania.

Authorities in Romania have accused the driver of human trafficking and the migrants of fraudulently crossing the border, police said.