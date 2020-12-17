Turnover in market services rendered mainly to enterprises rise in first ten months by 3 pct

The turnover in market services rendered mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, rose in the first ten months of this year over the similar period of 2019, both as a gross series as well as a series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality by 3 pct and 2.7 pct, respectively, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, in the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period, compared to the January 1 - October 31, 2019 period, in nominal terms, the turnover in market services rendered mainly to enterprises, gross series, increased, overall, by 3 pct, due to increases recorded in the turnover of activities in information services and information technology (23.8 pct), other services rendered mainly to enterprises (+3.9 pct), communication activities (+1.8 pct) and cinematographic activities, video, television program production; broadcasting of programs (+1.1 pct).

Decreases were recorded in transport activities (-3.9 pct).

In the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period, compared to the January 1 - October 31, 2019 period, in nominal terms, the turnover in market services rendered mainly to enterprises, series adjusted for working days and seasonality, has increased, overall, by 2.7 pct.