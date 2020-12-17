 
     
Turnover in market services rendered mainly to enterprises rise in first ten months by 3 pct

grafic crestere

The turnover in market services rendered mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, rose in the first ten months of this year over the similar period of 2019, both as a gross series as well as a series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality by 3 pct and 2.7 pct, respectively, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, in the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period, compared to the January 1 - October 31, 2019 period, in nominal terms, the turnover in market services rendered mainly to enterprises, gross series, increased, overall, by 3 pct, due to increases recorded in the turnover of activities in information services and information technology (23.8 pct), other services rendered mainly to enterprises (+3.9 pct), communication activities (+1.8 pct) and cinematographic activities, video, television program production; broadcasting of programs (+1.1 pct).

Decreases were recorded in transport activities (-3.9 pct).

In the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period, compared to the January 1 - October 31, 2019 period, in nominal terms, the turnover in market services rendered mainly to enterprises, series adjusted for working days and seasonality, has increased, overall, by 2.7 pct.

