Turnover in vehicles and motorcycles trade drops 19.1 pct in first 5 months

The volume of turnover in vehicle and motorcycle trade has dropped as gross series by 19.4 pct in the first five months of the current year, compared to the similar period of 2019, and by 17.1 pct as workday and seasonally adjusted series, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The decrease as gross series was determined by the decline registered in the trade in motor vehicles (-26.7%), the trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles (-15.9%) and in the activities of maintenance and repair of motor vehicles (-2.1 %). On the other hand, as regards trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories and the maintenance and repair of motorcycles, there was an increase of 60.2%.

The activity of market services provided to the population, as gross series, in the period January 1 - May 31, 2020, registered a turnover by 36.9% lower compared to the same period last year, influenced by the reduction of the turnover in the activities of travel agencies and tour operators (-43.5%), gambling and other recreational activities (-39.3%), hotel and restaurant activities (-36%), hairdressing and other beauty activities ( -26.2%) and for the activities of washing and cleaning (dry) of textile articles and fur products (-20.8%).

The activity of market services provided to the population, as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in the analyzed period registered a turnover by 34.4% lower compared to the period January 1 - May 31, 2019.