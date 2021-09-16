Turnover in wholesale trade, up 17.4% in first 7 months

Wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased in the first seven months of the current year, both as gross series and as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, by 17.4% and 14.3%, respectively, compared to the similar period of 2020, according to data sent by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) to AGERPRES on Thursday.

In July 2021, the turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased compared to the previous month, both as gross series by 10.2% and as series adjusted to the number of working days and by seasonality by 1.7%.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased in July 2021 both as gross series, by 21.3%, and as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, by 19.9%.