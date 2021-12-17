Turnover in wholesale trade up by 21.4 pct in first ten months

The turnover in the wholesale trade (excluding the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased in the first ten months, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality by 21.4 pct and 19.5 pct, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020, according to the data submitted on Friday to AGERPRES by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, between January and October 2021, there were recorded increases in turnover in the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals (+51.3 pct), specialized wholesale trade of other products (+26.0 pct), wholesale trade of consumer goods other than food goods (+22.8 pct), wholesale trade of other cars, equipment and supplies (+17.6 pct), non-specialized wholesale trade (+16.6 pct), wholesale brokerage activities (+14.5 pct), wholesale trade of food, beverages and tobacco (+11.6 pct) and wholesale trade of computer and telecommunication equipment (+2.1 pct).

Moreover, the wholesale trade business (excluding the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality, in nominal terms, increased overall by 19.5 pct, in the first ten months of this year, compared to the similar period in 2020.