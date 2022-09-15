Turnover of trade in motor vehicles increases in first 7 months 3.2pct, market services increase 33.1pct

The volume of turnover of the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles increased, on a gross basis, by 3.2pct in the first seven months compared to the same period of the previous year, and the volume of turnover from services of the market provided to the population rose by 33.1pct, according to the data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the mentioned period, the volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, increased by 1.5pct.

The activity of market services provided to the population, series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in the period January 1 - July 31, 2022, recorded a 36.7pct higher turnover compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

According to the INS, the total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in July 2022, compared to the previous month, registered a decrease of 6.1pct.

The total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in July 2022, compared to the previous month, registered a decrease with 0.4pct, told Agerpres.

As to the market services provided to the population, gross series, in July 2022, compared to the previous month, the volume of turnover registered an increase of 11.5pct.

The volume of turnover from market services provided to the population, series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in July 2022, compared to the previous month, registered an increase of 2.2pct.

According to the INS, the total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in July 2022, compared to July 2021, registered a decrease of 3.6pct.

The total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in July 2022, registered a decrease of 0.1pct compared to from July 2021.

The activity of market services provided to the population, gross series, in July 2022, recorded an 18.5pct higher turnover compared to July 2021.

The activity of market services provided to the population, series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in July 2022 increased by 21.0pct, compared to July 2021.