Two men wanted in Austria for committing robbery, caught by police in Caras-Severin County

Two men aged 26 and 37 from Otelu Rosu, in whose names the Austrian authorities have issued European arrest warrants for committing a robbery using a weapon, were caught on Thursday by police in western Caras-Severin county.

"Police officers with the Criminal Investigation Service of the Caras-Severin County Police Inspectorate and the Otelu Rosu Town Police have apprehended two men, aged 26 and 37, from Otelu Rosu, on whose names European arrest warrants had been issued by the Austrian authorities for committing robbery with the use of a weapon in Austria," informed the Caras-Severin County Police Inspectorate (IPJ).

The two were presented to the prosecutor of the Timisoara Court of Appeal, who ordered their detention for 24 hours.

The men were placed in the Detention and Preventive Arrest Centre of the Caras-Severin County Police Inspectorate and will be presented to the judge of the Timisoara Court of Appeal for the issuance of a preventive arrest warrant for extradition to the Austrian authorities.

The activity was supported by fighters with the Caras-Severin Special Actions and Intervention Service.