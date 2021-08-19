Two young Syrians caught by border police while trying to illegally cross border

Two young people from Syria, aged 22 and 23, respectively, were caught by the Giurgiu border police while trying to enter Romania illegally, through the Giurgiu border crossing point, hidden in a truck loaded with tires that were supposed to be taken from Turkey to Slovakia.

"At the Giurgiu border crossing Point, a 61-year-old Bulgarian citizen driving a truck, who was supposed to transport tires from Turkey for a company in Slovakia, according to the delivery documents he had, presented to the border police for control. The police discovered two young men hidden in the back of the truck," according to a press release of the Giurgiu border crossing point.

During the investigation, the border police established that the detainees were two young people from Syria. They told the authorities that they boarded the means of transport while on Turkish territory, without the driver's knowledge, and intended to reach Germany, Agerpres informs.