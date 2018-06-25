UDMR 's Kelemen Hunor: No reasons to suspend President Iohannis

Chair of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday that there are no reasons to suspend President Iohannis from office.

"Has he broken the Constitution and the decision of the Court, today, June 26? There is no reason for suspension. I also said last week, and two weeks ago, and I am saying this week and for the week after this: we are not endorsing [the suspension, ed.n.], because there is no reason for suspension, and for two weeks in advance - we are not endorsing something like this. The president will not say that he will not respect the Court's decision. I am convinced - this would also be a mistake on his part, but he will not say something like that, that he will not respect the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania, ed.n.]'s decision", said Kelemen Hunor in Parliament.When asked about the delay of the president's announcement concerning the removal from office of the head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), UDMR leader said : "What does sooner mean? Is there a constitutional term? Is there a legal term that he did not respect?."Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea stated that he does not rule out the possibility to suspend president Klaus Iohannis, goiven that the latter has "unconstitutionally long" postponed to sign the decree removing from office National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) head Laura Codruta Kovesi, following the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR)'s decision."It is not ruled out [the intent to suspend the president, ed.n.] It is not ruled out because it has already stayed unconstitutionally long, if you can call it that. And unacceptably late. The game with 'let's read again, wait, we haven't read it yet' is a mockery of the constitutional Court and the Constitution. (...) I believe he is very late," PSD leader said at the Parliament Palace.