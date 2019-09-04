UDMR's Kelemen says surprise ahead for no-confidence vote initiators if wasting one more week

National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Wednesday that UDMR will back up a no-confidence vote, adding that a delay in its submission could cause a reorientation of the pro- and anti-PSD forces in Parliament.

"Today is the first time since 2017 that a no-confidence motion can pass without any problem. I believe that those who have already announced tabling it have already wasted one week. If they waste another week, they may be in for a big unpleasant surprise: a reorientation, because that's how it has been in the Romanian Parliament for 30 years, that's how things are in Romanian politics, and to wake up to the realisation that the government has a majority, it has 233 votes to reshuffle. (...) Any waste of time, any delay in tabling the motion by any kind of arguments (...) will give the feeling that the opposition does not want to take over the government. That's not good, because I believe at this moment now it is important to find a new formula for the government, a new government," Kelemen told a news conference at Parliament Palace.The UDMR leader stressed that, despite media accounts to the contrary, the UDMR will not support the Government."In May, before the European parliamentary elections, we made the decision that we will no longer support the Social democratic Party (PSD) - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) government. Since then, nothing has changed. Last week, at the meeting of the united groups, then at the convention of UDMR's Council of Union Representatives (CRU), we discussed these issues and concluded that the decision still in force remains: no more support for the government (...) There will be no support for a minority government, for a reshuffle," said Kelemen.

AGERPRES