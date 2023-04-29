UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: It is unacceptable for a magistrate to retire at 50

The re-elected president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor, declared on Saturday, at the end of the Congress of the Union, regarding the debates about special pensions, that it is "unacceptable" for a magistrate to retire at the age of 50, when he/she has the necessary experience and "society needs this experience".

Asked how he sees the solution to this problem, Kelemen Hunor said that "the third tranche of PNRR is linked to this milestone, to this reform" and that the money should not be lost.

"There are many states that want a renegotiation, it doesn't matter at this moment which reform this renegotiation refers to, but there is this possibility. Of course, from my point of view, we must not lose the money and this reform must be done," the leader of the UDMR stressed.

He added that "before taking this step, the relevant ministers, those who have pensioners with service pensions in the public system, must conduct an intense dialogue with those interested and must come up with a proposal".

"I believe that a solution can be found, a solution in which the principle of contribution remains the basis, for the years spent in the public service, with all the prohibitions, the incompatibilities, a solution can be found, but no pension must exceed the salary. People's anger refers to those large pensions that have nothing to do with contribution and that often exceed the salary with which the respective pensioner retired," Kelemen Hunor stated.

