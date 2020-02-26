UK appoints its new liaison magistrate to Romania

John Williams, the new British Liaison Magistrate to Romania, took up his position in Bucharest at the beginning of February and will work closely with the Romanian Ministry of Justice, according to a statement from the British Embassy in Bucharest.

According to the statement, John Williams was a specialist prosecutor with the International Justice and Organised Crime Division of the Crown Prosecution Service where he dealt with a wide range of offenses for 30 years.The embassy says Williams will provide legal assistance in key areas of international co-operation between the United Kingdom and Romania, calling the appointment of the liaison magistrate yet another example of the strong bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Romania. AGERPRES