Ukraine / People of Borodianka stand in huge queues to receive food

Hundreds of Ukrainians from Borodianka, located northwest of Kyiv, stand in endless queues to receive staple food, Agerpres reports.

Residents of the town, which has been severely affected by Russian military attacks, say they cannot find food in local shops and have no income to buy food."I've never been here before. The shops are closed, and if you don't have a job, you don't have any money," said Anastasia, a 26-year-old woman who was waiting in line to receive hot food, but also a package of staple food.For a serving of hot food and a pack of oil, flour, tins or eggs, one person waits for more than four hours in a queue."I've been here for four hours. Aid is distributed once a week. So far we've been gone to save the baby so he doesn't die. When we got back, we found the refrigerator empty," said another woman who came to pick up the aid with her little girl.Hot food and staple food packs are provided in Borodianka through a non-governmental organization, World Central Kitchen.The city has about 14,000 inhabitants and is located 50 kilometers northwest of Kyiv. The town has been under Russian occupation for over a month.According to the mayor of the town, Gheorghi Ierko, as a result of the occupation, 110 people died in the town. As many as 41 people were found dead under the rubble of the destroyed buildings.Also in Borodianka, nine blocks of flats were completely destroyed and another 21 were damaged. At the same time, 110 houses were completely destroyed, while another 120 were partially destroyed.