Ukraine, Rep. of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden - invited to NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Bucharest

Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been invited to participate in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers that will take place on November 29 and 30 in Bucharest, official sources said.

The meeting will include four sessions dedicated to the implementation of the decisions taken at the NATO Summit in Madrid, the war in Ukraine, energy security and NATO partners.

Romania hosts for the first time a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. A NATO Summit was organized in Bucharest in 2008. AGERPRES