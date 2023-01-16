Ukrainian citizen attempts to enter Romania with shell tube, cartridges, drone and military helmets

A shell tube, a drone, cartridges, military helmets and components of a military uniform were found in a Ukrainian minibus, at the entrance to Romania through the Vicovu de Sus Border Crossing Point (PTF), the spokesperson of the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF), Iulia Stan, informed on Monday.

According to the quoted source, the joint control team made up of border policemen within the Vicovu de Sus PTF and customs workers have discovered in a minibus, driven by a Ukrainian citizen, an empty 122 mm caliber shell tube, 30 5.45 mm caliber cartridges, a partially destroyed drone and components of Ukrainian military uniform which were hidden and undeclared, told Agerpres.

On 16 January, around 19:40hrs, a Ukrainian citizen, aged 32, driving a Mercedes Benz minibus, registered in Ukraine, driving on the Ukraine-the UK route, arrived at the Vicovu de Sus PTF to complete the border control formalities in order to enter Romania.

A women, aged 39, also a Ukrainian citizen was a passenger in the minibus.

At the border control, the joint team, made up of border policemen and customs workers, conducted a thorough control over the means of transportation, occasion on which the authorities discovered, under the luggage, in a box, an empty 122 mm shell tube, 30 5.45 mm cartridges, a partially destroyed drone, two military helmets and various components of Ukrainian military uniform.

The Ukrainian driver stated that he did not know what was in the box, as he was asked by someone to transport this package to the UK.

The assets were seized and they are to be handed over to the representatives of the Suceava County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) for examination.

As a result of non-compliance with the provisions of the weapons and ammunition regime, as well as for committing qualified smuggling, the border policemen drafted papers preceding the start of criminal prosecution for the two Ukrainian, the investigations are to be continued under the direct coordination of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Radauti Court, with the necessary legal measures to be taken at the end.