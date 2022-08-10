'Under the insignia of royalty: Photos of a young princess' exhibition, at Nicolae Minovici Museum

"Under the insignia of royalty: Photos of a young princess" exhibition will open on Friday, at 18:00, in the conference room of the Nicolae Minovici Museum, announces the Bucharest Municipality Museum in a Facebook post.

According to the source, the exhibition project aims to recover and display a series of photographs taken by Franz Mandy, the photographer of the Royal Court, which presented Princess Maria, who would later become the "Queen of all Romanians".

"In the Chapel of the Minovici Museum were exhibited 11 photographs of the young Princess, positioned by the collector and forensic doctor Nicolae Minovici in a setting of spiritual significance. Maria's photographs from the Chapel of the villa-museum represented her in poses close to the founder portrait that is in the mural painting of the Orthodox churches, for example, holding in her hands the layout of the Curtea de Arges monastery (foreshadowing, in a way, the later embrace of the Orthodox religion of her people). The images were removed during the communist regime from the frames in which they had been exposed by the collector, frames located at the level of a wooden sofa without backrest (from the Turkish divan, ed. n.) loaded with icons and censers, which are empty nowadays," the Bucharest Municipality Museum says.

As a result of the operation of the communist ideology to erase the traces of royalty, the images no longer exist in the patrimony of the Minovici Museum, reproductions of the images that disappeared being offered to the public to be watched again.

"The exhibition does not aim at a simple 'return to normal' and a correction of the invasive gesture, on the contrary, it puts in the foreground and emphasizes its devastating effect. The recovery is aimed not only at an essential aspect of the original exposition, but also of the image in the epoch of Princess Maria and, subsequently, of the 'Queen of all Romanians'," the press release says.

The approach of the curators - Madalina Manolache and Ionut Banu, the Dr. Nicolae Minovici Museum of Folk Art - brings into discussion themes related to artistic patronage, the taste for decorative arts and interior decoration of Queen Mary, the emphasis being placed with caution on the period of the beginning of the century.

"The promotion of the Romanian folk costume and of our traditional arts was the strategy of the Royal House for the formation and strengthening of the connection with the adoption people, but also for the attempt to build an economy and a household industry with local roots. Through the prism of her creative personality, Maria was naturally attracted to the decorative art, implicitly to the folk art of the Romanians, which she also supported and collected. At the centenary of the Coronation in Alba Iulia, we remember the personality of Queen Maria, especially in the light of the years of accommodation and formation of her iconic figure," the Bucharest Municipality Museum says.

The exhibition "Under the insignia of royalty: Photos of a young princess at the Nicolae Minovici Museum" can be visited until November 27, from Wednesday to Sunday.