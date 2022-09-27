Unemployment on August stays put at 2.56%

The national unemployment rate was 2.56%, at the end of August, equal to that of the previous month and lower by 0.37 percentage points (pp) than that of August of 2021, according to a press release from the Agency National for Employment (ANOFM) sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The total number of unemployed at the end of August 2022 was 224,044 people, higher by 564 people compared to the one registered at the end of the previous month.

Most of the unemployed were between 40 and 49 years old (53,849), followed by those between 50 and 55 years old (43,824), at the opposite pole being people between 25 and 29 years old (14,629).

As for the structure of unemployment by level of education, the unemployed without education and those with primary education have a significant weight in the total number of unemployed registered in the ANOFM records (29.59%). The unemployed with secondary education represent 31.68% of the total registered unemployed, and those with university education 4.58%.AGERPRES